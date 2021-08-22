Teddy Soares’ ex ‘surprised’ by his romance with Faye Winter on Love Island

"Faye is the opposite of who I would have expected him to go for..."

Teddy Soares’ ex-girlfriend has admitted she’s “surprised” by his romance with Faye Winter on Love Island.

The 26-year-old dated Flora Waterhouse before joining the show, after meeting her on Tinder in 2017.

Speaking to The Sun about Teddy’s new girlfriend Faye, Flora said: “I was surprised when he went for her, as he told me he hated girls who were fake, and loved the natural look.”

“He told my mum the same thing too. He would say he didn’t even like girls who wore loads of make-up. So Faye is the opposite of who I would have expected him to go for.”

“Maybe he genuinely likes her, maybe he’s just in it for the votes. But I don’t think they will last five minutes outside the villa. They definitely aren’t compatible at all,” she added.

“Probably the last thing he would want in a relationship is drama. So when he says he likes Faye’s fiery side, I think that’s b*******.”

“Teddy and Faye can win. But there’s no way they will stay together. They are very different. And I think once Teddy realises how popular he has become, there’s no chance his head won’t be turned.”

Teddy asked Faye to be his girlfriend earlier this week while on a romantic date outside the villa.

The couple are up against Kaz & Tyler, Millie & Liam and Chloe & Toby to win the show, with the final taking place on Monday, August 23.

