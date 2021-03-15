Taylor Swift shows her support for ex Harry Styles in sweet GRAMMYs moment

The former couple dated back in 2012

Taylor Swift has shown her support for her ex Harry Styles in a sweet GRAMMYs moment.

The former couple dated back in 2012, calling it quits the following year.

The stars both performed at the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards Show on Sunday night, with the talented musicians also taking home trophies on the night.

Harry won the GRAMMY for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song ‘Watermelon Sugar’, while Album Of The Year winner Taylor missed out on the award for her track ‘cardigan’.

The songstress cheered the former One Direction star’s win, cheering and clapping from her table.

harry styles winning a grammy and taylor swift standing up and clapping for him even though she lost the grammy he won. send tweet. pic.twitter.com/JcqcU2Waxi — sagi ☾ ☼ ≋ (@everloreloverep) March 15, 2021

Harry also went over to Taylor’s socially-distanced during the night, where they enjoyed a friendly catch-up.

Harry is currently dating actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, after they grew close on the set of upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’.

Taylor has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2016, giving her beau a shoutout after she picked up the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year with ‘folklore’.

In her acceptance speech, the 31-year-old gushed: “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write. And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

HARRY TAYLOR INTERACTION IN 4K 😭😭😭😭 i can't believe this is real pic.twitter.com/CCuHRXv3yc — olive ᴴ HRAMMYS 🍀 (@quitrry) March 15, 2021