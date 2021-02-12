Taylor Swift ‘renting £5.5million home in London’ with Joe Alwyn

The couple have been dating since 2016

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly renting a £5.5million home in London together.

According to The Sun, the couple are spending the UK’s current lockdown at a luxurious property owned by a famous British rocker in north London.

A source said: “They’ve been there for most of lockdown. Taylor doesn’t think jetting around the world is the right thing to be doing. She wants to stick to the rules, and doing that together just made sense for them.”

The insider continued: “They keep things extremely quiet together, and apart from Taylor’s song lyrics nobody ever really knows too much about how well things are going.”

“But the fact they’ve decided to share a home for the first time is a pretty clear sign that they’re the real deal now.”

The news comes after Taylor recently sparked rumours that she’s secretly married Joe.

The singer dropped her surprise new album ‘Evermore’ in December – alongside a music video for her single ‘Willow’.

In the video, Taylor appeared to be wearing a wedding dress, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

The 31-year-old is known for referencing her personal life in songs, and regularly leaves ‘easter eggs’ in her music videos – leading fans to believe her white dress was a hint she’s secretly tied the knot.

i know we’ve had the taylor might already be married/engaged every album cycle since she and joe got together but this deadass looks like a wedding dress and with an album title like evermore… pic.twitter.com/foQElwWegJ — Annievermore (@bolandswift) December 10, 2020

OKAY I HAVE A THEORY, I THINK TAYLOR IS GOING TO REVEAL SOON SHE’S ENGAGED (OR EVEN MARRIED!)

IDK WHY BUT THE DRESS OF THE WILLOW MV GIVES ME WEDDING DRESS VIBES SO… NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IF WE TALK ABOUT MISS SWIFT pic.twitter.com/vInRJiTdA1 — ╰► 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮 ᵉᵛᵉʳᵐᵒʳᵉ ⁱˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ (@taylorsfairies) December 10, 2020

WHY DOES THIS LOOKS LIKE A WEDDING GOWN @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/qLVpYZs3Fe — ash will hug taylor soon ♡ (@evermoredlover) December 10, 2020

me explaining how i think taylor swift is married or pregnant or my parents because she said “give you my wild, give you a child” on the last album and how she’s wearing a wedding dress in Willow #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/6uRB9GXWKs — very merry mando 🎄 (@xo__mandy_) December 10, 2020

yes but is that a wedding dress?!?! ARE YALL PICKING UP WHAT IM PUTTING DOWN pic.twitter.com/H6BxhbNdKD — alex (@formulangel) December 10, 2020

UM THATS A FREAKING WEDDING DRESS MAAM pic.twitter.com/4H4rxzPHzt — SYDNEY 🧚‍♀️ (@canyonsunnn) December 10, 2020

Back in 2019, Taylor also sparked rumours she was engaged to Joe.

On her hit song ‘Lover’, Taylor sings the lyrics: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

The blonde beauty seemed to be referencing the old wedding tradition about bride’s wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.”

Fuelling the engagement rumours, Taylor also liked a post on Tumblr that linked her lyrics to the wedding tradition.