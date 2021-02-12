Home UK Showbiz Taylor Swift ‘renting £5.5million home in London’ with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift ‘renting £5.5million home in London’ with Joe Alwyn

The couple have been dating since 2016

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly renting a £5.5million home in London together.

According to The Sun, the couple are spending the UK’s current lockdown at a luxurious property owned by a famous British rocker in north London.

A source said: “They’ve been there for most of lockdown. Taylor doesn’t think jetting around the world is the right thing to be doing. She wants to stick to the rules, and doing that together just made sense for them.”

Taylor and Joe in her Netflix movie Miss Americana

The insider continued: “They keep things extremely quiet together, and apart from Taylor’s song lyrics nobody ever really knows too much about how well things are going.”

“But the fact they’ve decided to share a home for the first time is a pretty clear sign that they’re the real deal now.”

The news comes after Taylor recently sparked rumours that she’s secretly married Joe.

The singer dropped her surprise new album ‘Evermore’ in December – alongside a music video for her single ‘Willow’.

In the video, Taylor appeared to be wearing a wedding dress, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

The 31-year-old is known for referencing her personal life in songs, and regularly leaves ‘easter eggs’ in her music videos – leading fans to believe her white dress was a hint she’s secretly tied the knot.

Back in 2019, Taylor also sparked rumours she was engaged to Joe.

On her hit song ‘Lover’, Taylor sings the lyrics: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

The blonde beauty seemed to be referencing the old wedding tradition about bride’s wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.”

Fuelling the engagement rumours, Taylor also liked a post on Tumblr that linked her lyrics to the wedding tradition.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR