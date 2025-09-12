Tasha Ghouri hits back after landing on ‘worst dressed’ list at the NTAs

Tasha Ghouri has hit back after landing on a “worst dressed” list over the outfit she wore to this year’s NTAs.

The former Love Island star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, after she appeared on the top spot of a publication’s worst dressed list at the NTAs.

The newspaper described how the reality star “left little to the imagination as she exposed her underwear in a sheer black corset dress with a tulle skirt.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tasha wrote: “Thank you SO much for all the love & support in the comments!! it truly means the world! But honestly it’s sad to see worst dress lists still existing in 2025?!”

“Yes I showed my legs. Yes, I owned it. That doesn’t make it ‘raunchy’. That makes me a confident, strong woman who wear what makes her feel powerful.”

Tasha promoted body positivity through the message by adding: “Here’s to celebrate individuality & lifting each other up, not tearing each other down.”

The 27-year-old concluded her post with the message: “Everyone looked incredible last night and as long as you felt beautiful who cares what the F they think!”

Tasha joined the Strictly crew in celebrating their win for the talent show category at the NTAs.

The Love Island star appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, when she reached the final with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

This was Strictly’s tenth year in a row winning this prize at the NTAs.

Strictly fans took to X to celebrate the show’s victory.

One stated “Congrats to Strictly for winning the NTA… a year that will never be forgotten!!”

Another commented “#Strictly winning! You know that’s right!!!”