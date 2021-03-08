Sugababes star Heidi Range announces she’s expecting her second child

The singer welcomed her first child in 2018

Heidi Range has announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Alex Partakis.

The Sugababes star welcomed the couple’s first child in 2018, a baby girl named Aurelia.

Sharing the exciting news of her pregnancy with Hello! Magazine, the singer revealed she was expecting another girl, who is due in August.

She said: “We’re both over the moon. Aurelia has been asking for a brother or sister every day.”

Heidi revealed she sadly suffered two miscarriages during an 18-month struggle to have another baby.

“When I was pregnant with Aurelia, it was a case of ignorance is bliss – I just assumed everything would be fine and it was.”

“But because I’ve had two losses since her, it was quite a nerve-wracking time until I had the scans.”

“I’m one of two girls and my sister Hayley is my best friend,” she explained.

“If we can give Aurelia what Hayley and I have, then that’s the best gift in the world. I’m so excited for her that is she is going to have that – but Alex is slightly concerned about the amount of hormones that are going to be in the house!”