Strictly’s Ola and James Jordan share their terror as their newborn baby is rushed to hospital

Strictly’s Ola and James Jordan share their terror as their newborn baby...

Ola and James Jordan spoke of their terror as their newborn baby got rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers welcomed their daughter Ella into the world in February following a three year IVF struggle.

The couple were left shaken up when Ella appeared to be chocking on her saliva last Tuesday and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Writing in their Hello! magazine column, James explained: “She hasn’t slept for the last couple of days. She’s been really unsettled, really miserable. Moving a lot, kicking her legs and flailing her arms and struggling to clear her mouth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙊𝙇𝘼 𝙅𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙉 (@olajordan) on Apr 13, 2020 at 2:54am PDT

James continued: “She had a lot of saliva in her mouth and it was almost like she couldn’t swallow properly. It was like she was choking on her own saliva.”

Ola added: “She’s looking at you with these big eyes and she just wants to tell you, ‘I’m not well, I’m in pain,’ and it’s just heartbreaking to see that.”

In the end, Ella’s was diagnosed with reflux, a condition where milk comes back up from the stomach after feeding and can cause pain.

“It feels like it’s being stuck in her throat and it can cause more saliva. So if she’s lying on her back it can feel like she’s drowning. It’s quite terrifying seeing her like that,” James explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙊𝙇𝘼 𝙅𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙉 (@olajordan) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Thankfully, Ella is now safe and back at home with her parents and is being treated with anti-reflux medication.

The parents were nervous about exposing themselves and Ella to COVID-19 in the hospital, and washed their clothes as soon as they got home.

“You just do everything you can. But at the end of the day, if you’re that worried, you still have to go in,” James added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Their concern comes after James’ elderly father contracted the coronavirus earlier this month.

In a tweet, James told fans: “Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!”

“After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.”

Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!

After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus😢 He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis) God, please give my dad a break 🙏 StayAtHome — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 16, 2020

James continued: “He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis).”

“God, please give my dad a break. Stay At Home.”

Alan Jordan remains in hospital fighting the infection but seems to be doing well.