Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova addresses her romance with co-star Kai Widdrington for the first time

Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova has finally confirmed she’s dating her co-star Kai Widdrington, following months of speculation.

The professional dancers were first linked in January, after Nadiya split from her ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot.

During an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, the 32-year-old opened up about her relationship with Kai, 26, for the first time.

The rumours have been swirling for months. Now, for the first time, Strictly dancer @nadiyabychkova admits she is dating dancing partner Kai. To read the juicy details – and more – read Weekend in @dailymail, or head to: https://t.co/nd2cJG38bE. pic.twitter.com/M8hiXqZLNT — Weekend Magazine (@weekendmagazine) April 30, 2022

She said: “We’ve been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now.”

“It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time.”

“But we’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

Speaking about her professional relationship with Kai, who joined Strictly in 2021, she said: “Kai’s a fantastic dancer.”

“He’s 6ft 2in and I’m 5ft 8in so we’re very compatible on the dance floor. There aren’t that many tall male dancers.

“We’re focused on our work, thankfully we both understand this is part of what we do.”

Nadiya was previously engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Škarabot, with whom she shares a daughter named Mila.

Speaking about her relationship with her ex-fiancé, the Ukrainian-born dancer said: “We’ll always be connected by Mila, who we love more than anyone and we’ll do our best to make sure she’s the happiest child.”

“It’s important to Matija and me that we have a good relationship for Mila’s sake. Having a child surpasses everything else.”

“We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities.”