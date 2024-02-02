Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice set to ‘become a millionaire’ amid ongoing feud with Amanda Abbington

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice is set to “become a millionaire” amid his ongoing feud with Amanda Abbington.

The professional dancer who has been on the BBC show for nearly a decade has been broadening his horizons.

The 33-year-old launched his cosmetic brand GP Vita last year which was a huge success and has financially paid off ten-fold.

The Sun has reported that the dancer has tripled his earnings in the past year and has now achieved millionaire status.

The businessman reportedly has £809,776 in his bank despite claims he is only being paid a £35,000 flat fee for appearing on Strictly.

Giovanni launched his cosmetics brand back in October and according to their website, GP Vita “aims to create products to inspire and bring joy to life.”

He set up the company alongside entrepreneur Giacomo Tontarelli and marketing master Nicholas Hill to create the beauty products.

The signature GP Vita scent, Vita, retails for £75 per 100ml bottle.

The dancer also teamed up with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke as the pair launched a travel show.

In March 2023, the duo flew from the UK to Italy to visit Giovanni’s home country for their three-part series.

The series which is available on BBC One is called Giovanni And Anton: Adventures In Sicily.

Strictly star Giovanni gave Anton a tour of the island he grew up on, Sicily, and the pair checked into a luxurious hotel during their stay.

The pro-dancer recently came under fire after the Sherlock star claimed she suffered PTSD after her time on the show.

The 51-year-old actress is reportedly seeking legal advice because of Giovanni’s alleged behaviour towards her.

The actress has also reportedly requested the footage of their dance rehearsals to back up her claims.

The actress isn’t the first star to clash with him, as his former dance partner and Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh also admitted to being a “bit scared” of the Italian.

It was also later revealed that Ranvir complained to the BBC about his behaviour.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore also claimed she was left feeling “extremely uncomfortable’ during her time working with Giovanni, and that she “cried every day.”

According to The Sun, BBC bosses had a meeting with the dancer as per Amanda’s request but are said to be standing by the pro-dancer.

A source told the news outlet: “Some of the professionals and crew feel it needs to be dealt with and Giovanni shouldn’t come back this year.”

“The BBC are standing behind Giovanni and won’t be pursing an investigation, it’s a shock to some on the show.”