Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shares emotional health update after cancer scare

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has reassured fans her kidneys are cancer free, following weeks of anxiety.

Last month, viewers spotted a lump on the head judge’s underarm, and urged her to get it checked out.

The widespread concern prompted the 61-year-old to book a doctors appointment, and after undergoing a series of tests they were “alarmed” by her hormone levels.

After being sent for more tests and a scan of her organs, Shirley said she “can now breathe” after receiving some positive news.

In a video posted on Instagram, the champion ballroom dancer said: “Hi everybody I just wanted to fill you in as promised…”

“I got two sets of results back to day and the shadow on my kidney seems absolutely fine and some other polyps are absolutely fine. No cancer there so that’s good.”

“Now I need to have my boobies checked one more time when I have a minute,” she continued.

“My hormones are still all over the place today so starting today with some oestrogen to see if we can balance the body better.

“She [the doctor] recommended maybe I take a bit of time for myself which I shall try to do!

“Thank you to all of you who spotted it who made me go and get my MOT of myself. I really appreciate it. I love you all. You’re such great great people. Thank you.”

Shirley captioned the video: “Dear Fans and friends. Got two sets of results back and after feeling very anxious for several weeks I can now breathe.”

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your caring kind and loving messages. You proved that social media can be a good place, watching out for each other is always a good thing, and I feel blessed.”

“Hopefully in a few weeks I’ll start to feel less tired and my old self again. Gratitude to you all. Thank you from my heart to yours.”