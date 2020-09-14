The Olympian won the dancing competition back in 2012

Strictly Come Dancing winner Louis Smith expecting first child with Charlie Bruce

Strictly Come Dancing winner Louis Smith has announced that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Charlie Bruce.

The Olympian gymnast won the hit dancing competition back in 2012 with his dance partner Flavia Cacace, also taking home the crown in the 2014 Christmas special of the show.

Louis took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the exciting news of Charlie’s pregnancy, sharing a video of the gender reveal – revealing the baby will be a girl.

“Doing life on my terms,” he wrote, “A big surprise and it’s amazing to be having a baby girl with my woman @charliebruce1990.”

“In this crazy time and during a global struggle I wish everyone a happy life and a world of positivity.

“Find the light in darkness’s and the hope at the end of a tunnel. Life is full or ups and downs and right now we are taking an up ❤️👶🏼”

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard commented on the post: “Congratulations @charliebruce1990 @louissmith1989 sending all my love !!! X”

Girls Aloud star Kimberely Walsh also shared her support, writing: “Ah that’s amazing news congratulations 👏🏼💕🥳”