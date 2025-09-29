Strictly Come Dancing winner announces engagement as she shows off sparkling ring

Strictly Come Dancing winner Joanne Clifton has announced her engagement to partner AJ Jenks as she showed off a sparkling ring.

The former Strictly star won the series in 2016 with presenter Ore Oduba.

Announcing the big news on social media, Joanne wrote: “Got bored … so we’re getting married. Cheers!”

Famous friends took to the comments to congratulate the pair, as Laura Nolan wrote: “Awww congratulations ❤️❤️,” Oti Mabuse commented: “Congratulations jojobear 😍,” as Stacey Dooley wrote: “Whehehehheyyyyyuyyyyyyy❣️❣️❣️”

The couple went public with their romance in 2020, but Joanne had previously confessed she wasn’t sure if a relationship with someone from the industry would work.

Speaking to Metro, Joanne said: “Before I met my boyfriend AJ, I said to myself, I’m not going to go out with anyone from the industry.”

“But you can’t help what happens. I went to see AJ in the Buddy Holly musical and he asked me out for a drink. I was convinced it wasn’t going to work but we’ve been together nearly two years now.”

The 41-year-old stepped away from the series in 2016, but not before lifting the Glitterball award in the same year.

In a post last year, Joanne called winning the series “one of the best nights” of her life.”

Sharing snaps of her and her dance partner holding the trophy, she wrote: “8 years ago I had one of the best nights of my life dancing and winning with @oreodubaofficial 🥰”

“You don’t know if you’ll ever get to be on the beautiful @bbcstrictly ballroom floor again with, not just your dance partner, who of course by now you’ve made an absolute extra family member, but also everyone around you who you’ve shared this incredible journey with.”