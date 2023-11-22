Former Strictly Come Dancing star, Rhys Stephenson was congratulated by the show’s stars on his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Beth Johnson.

It has not been revealed how long the pair have been dating as they have kept their romance out of the spotlight, making very few appearances on each other’s social media.

The 30-year-old announced the news in a heartfelt photo of the pair in a recent Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Stephenson (@rocketrhys)

Rhys captioned the beautiful snap with the classic: “She said yes!”

Stars from the BBC show have now taken to the TV presenter’s comments to congratulate the star.

Professional dancer Neil Jones said: “Omg congratulations.”

Host Tess Daly exclaimed: “Congratulations!”

Former professional dancer, Oti Mabuse wrote: “AAAAAAAAAHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS. WE LOVE TO SEE IT.”

The host appeared on the BBC show back in 2021 where he was partnered alongside professional dancer, Nancy Xu.

Rhys was the eleventh star to be eliminated from the show. The TV presenter lost out on a place in the final after going head to head with Bake Off star John Whaite in the dreaded dance-off.