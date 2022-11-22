Strictly Come Dancing star to miss this week’s show after testing positive for Covid-19

Kym Marsh will miss this week’s Strictly Come Dancing, as she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Coronation Street star and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima will return to the dancefloor next weekend.
A Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.”
“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week,” they added.
On Sunday night, presenter Tyler West was voted off the show, after a dance-off against Molly Rainford.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.
