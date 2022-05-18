Strictly Come Dancing star ‘quits the show’ after 18 years

Bruno Tonioli has reportedly quit Strictly Come Dancing for good, after 18 years on the show.

The Italian choreographer has been a part of the judging panel since its 2004 launch, but hasn’t been a regular on the show over the past two years due to the pandemic.

In 2020, the 66-year-old was forced to appear on Strictly via video link, as he was stuck in the US due to travel restrictions.

The following year, Bruno was replaced on the judging panel by Anton Du Beke, as he would have struggled to fly back and forth between the UK and the US amid changing restrictions.

The professional dancer joined returning judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood on the panel.

At the time, Bruno insisted Anton was just “filling in” for him, but now it looks like the dancer will be his permanent replacement.

It’s the judges! Please welcome back to Strictly, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse AND Anton Du Beke, who’ll be stepping into Bruno Tonioli’s shoes for 2021! Find out more 👉https://t.co/8MTy1ucsGD pic.twitter.com/m4gd2KSsFu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) June 24, 2021

A source told The Daily Mail: “Bruno has quit the show for good.”

“He’s going to be a judge only on [the U.S. version] Dancing With The Stars from now on.”

Bruno was a part of the original judging panel when Strictly Come Dancing launched in 2004, alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, and Len Goodman.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to the BBC later this year.