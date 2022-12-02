Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh slams ‘hateful and hurtful’ trolls

Kym Marsh has slammed “hateful and hurtful” trolls.

The Coronation Street star, who was forced to skip last week’s episode Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid-19, urged people to be kind online.

The 46-year-old tweeted: “Why some people feel the need to say hateful and hurtful things to others on here is beyond me! Usually talking nonsense about people they know nothing about. Whatever happened to #bekind ???”

Kym is set to return to Strictly this week, where she will perform the Cha Cha Cha to Irene Cara’s hit song Fame.

The soap star gave an update on her health on Morning Live earlier this week, saying: “Start of [last] week I came down with Covid. That was rubbish. Thankfully I’m testing negative now.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight on BBC One, and the results show will air on Saturday night.