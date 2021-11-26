Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out of this week’s show

Motsi Mabuse has been forced to pull out of this week’s Strictly Come Dancing due to Covid-19 guidelines in the UK.

The popular judge can’t appear on the show as she was contacted by NHS Test and Trace this week, after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The 40-year-old will be replaced by Cynthia Erivo this Saturday, who will join Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

A spokesperson for Strictly said: “We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.”

“We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.”

“We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend,” the statement concluded.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Motsi explained that she’s double vaccinated against Covid-19 and has had a booster shot, but her German vaccines are currently not recognised in the UK.

She wrote: “I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to UK. Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative.”

“I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters.”

