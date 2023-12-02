Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach opens up about THOSE romance rumours with Vito Coppola

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Leach has opened up about those romance rumours with her dancer partner, Vito Coppola.

The Coronation Street actress and the professional dancer are partnered together on the current season of the hit BBC show.

Over the past few weeks, the pair have set tongues wagging as fans have pointed out their undeniable chemistry on the dance floor.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the 22-year-old said of her relationship with Vito: “He’s become part of the family. They love him and he loves my mum’s gravy.”

“My mum cooked a beef stew — just an ordinary beef stew, nothing special I thought, but he loved it, so every time he comes for tea, he asks ‘will there be gravy?'”

The actress revealed that the Italian star has encouraged her to “come out of [her] comfort zone.”

“Vito is wild, But that’s what makes every single day such fun.”

Ellie continued: “I’d never done anything like this before, but he’s such a great teacher and great human that he gives me the confidence. Vito has encouraged me to come out of my comfort zone.”

“We do deep breaths before we go out so that I forget about the judges and the audience, and it’s just Vito and me on the dance floor,” she added.

Addressing the rumours of her ongoing “romance” with the professional dancer, Ellie said: “There is always speculation about the couples on Strictly.”

“But honestly we are just so busy dancing.”

This comes after a new report claimed that the pair were allegedly “faking” their “romance.”

The Irish Sun revealed that the pair have allegedly “embarked on a ‘showmance'” in hopes it will help them win the show.

A source told the publication: “Vito is an experienced pro, and knows what he’s doing.”

“He and Ellie had an instant friendship and a great connection, but it definitely wasn’t sexual.”

The insider continued: “However, once viewers picked up on their connection, Vito especially was keen to let people jump to their own conclusions.”

“By letting people think they’re together, the hope is they’ll further endear themselves to the nation.”

“A few others on the show think it’s a bit cynical but they genuinely are having a lot of fun together,” the source added.

Fuelling rumours of a romance between them, Vito branded Ellie his “baby” on social media earlier this month.

Fans have also spotted the professional dancer often hugs and kisses the Coronation Street actress after each of their performances.