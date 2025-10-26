Strictly Come Dancing star ‘confirmed’ to return next year after withdrawing due to injury

Strictly Come Dancing star Dani Dyer has reportedly been “confirmed” to return to the series next year after withdrawing due to injury.

The BBC dance competition recently kicked off its 23rd series.

However, Dani, who had been paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, was forced to withdraw from the competition after she fractured her ankle in training.

In a video to her Instagram following the announcement, she discussed her shock exit, confessing she was going to take time off social media to process the news.

However, her close friend and fellow contestant, Vicky Pattison, appeared to confirm she will return to the series for the next year.

In a sweet post congratulating her friend Vicky, Dani wrote: “So happy I got to watch @bbcstrictly last night.. missed you all and so proud. And my beautiful @vickypattison just love you so much and watching you live was just PERFECT!! love you all loads.”

In the comments, Vicky teased her return writing: “Love you so much mate my girl!!! I will be front row every week next year watching you SMASH IT.”

Vicky once more implied that Dani’s place in the upcoming series was guaranteed after she uploaded the picture to her Stories.

She wrote: “Can’t wait to come and watch you next year.”

In the latest episode, Vicky and Kai tied for second place on the leaderboard, with their routine score of 33.

Following her shock departure from the series, Dani was replaced by Amber Davies.