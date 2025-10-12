Strictly Come Dancing star admits her husband hopes she ‘gets booted out’ of show

Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison has admitted her husband hopes she “gets booted out” of the show, as she’s “too tired” to resume their sex life.

The 37-year-old claimed that because she is too exhausted after rehearsals, her husband, 32-year-old Ercan Ramadan, has been placed on a sex ban.

She told the Mail on Sunday: “We’ve been together for nearly ten years and we have a really healthy relationship in every aspect. But it’s just so hard.”

“You’re so exhausted, you’re training for many hours a day. I’m still working outside of this. I’m podcasting, doing all my social bits, I have just launched a clothing collection. Things are full on.”

She went on: “So after a full day doing the Charleston you don’t fancy going home and doing the mattress Mambo.”

“He’s [Ercan’s] having to be a little bit patient with us at the minute. I think he’s potentially one of the only people in my inner circle, who’s hoping I’m getting booted out,” she confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

Last week, the former Geordie star’s foxtrot dazzled the judges, with her and dance partner Kai Widdrington receiving a score of 24 out of 40.

When judge Shirley Ballas told her that she “could actually probably, maybe, possibly go all the way,” she broke down in tears.

She added of her time on the show: “I want to do well. I want to prove Shirley right. But every week I just feel so out of my depth.”

“I could cry when I say that out loud. I know I am out of my comfort zone and everything, but I never expected to be this scared all the time. And it’s quite exhausting being this scared.”