Strictly Come Dancing reveals TWO new pros set to join the lineup for new series

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed two new professional dancers set to join the lineup for the new series.

Later this year, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, who have connections with the show from their performances on the international editions of Dancing With The Stars, will swoop onto screens among a host of beloved pros.

American-born 25-year-old Alexis Warr is most recognised for becoming the first female ballroom and Latin dancer to win the title of “America’s Favourite Dancer” and for winning the US dance competition So You Think You Can Dance in 2022.

In addition to participating in the dancing ensemble and as a guest professional dancer on the US edition of Strictly, she has been a part of the show’s accompanying US tour for the last three years.

Along with her appearances on World of Dance, America’s Got Talent, and national tours throughout the United States, Alexis has also accompanied Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough on three tours, in addition to his residency in Las Vegas.

Prior to the announcement, Alexis hinted at joining the lineup, as she shared a video ahead of her flight to the UK.

Speaking about joining the show, Alexis said: “I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour.”

“I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”

Julian, who was born in Australia, began dancing at the age of ten, focusing on ballroom and Latin American dance and he later represented Australia internationally.

In addition to competing on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia, he has toured the world with the popular dance production Burn The Floor and featured as a professional dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With the Stars.

He said of joining the series: “Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who’ve been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!”