Boxer Nicola Adams will pair up with a female dancer in the upcoming series

Strictly Come Dancing respond to complaints about first same-sex couple pairing

Strictly Come Dancing have issued a statement after receiving complaints about having the first same-sex couple pairing in the upcoming season.

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will pair up with a female dancer on the show, with BBC receiving a number of complaints about the decision.

Responding to the complaints, they issued a statement reading: “We’ve received complaints from some viewers about a same-sex pairing on the programme.

“Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.”

“We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

“Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate. The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine.”

Speaking about being part of the first same-sex pairing, Nicola told BBC Breakfast at the time: “It will be nice for the LGBT community to be able to see there are same-sex couples on the show as well.”

“I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

“People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too.

“I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

