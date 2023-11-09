Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola ‘confirms romance’ with dance partner Ellie Leach

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola has appeared to confirm his rumoured romance with his dance partner Ellie Leach.

The Coronation Street actress and the professional dancer are partnered together on the current season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the past few weeks, the pair have set tongues wagging as fans have pointed out their undeniable chemistry on the dance floor.

Amid rumours of a romance between them, the Italian dancer revealed his pet name for Ellie.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Vito referred to the Corrie star as his “baby”.

Sharing a black-and-white selfie, the 31-year-old wrote: “Just finished another day of rehearsal!!! Well done to my baby @ellielouiseleach.”

It comes after former Strictly star Amanda Abbington previously hinted at the pair’s romance in a comment under Ellie’s recent Instagram post.

Ellie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Vito on the dancefloor.

The actress wrote: “What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we’re soooo happy to be through to another week on that strictly dancefloor 💃🏽❤️.”

Amanda then commented under the post, “Stunning. So proud of the both of you,” before branding them “the most beautiful couple”.

Ellie split from her boyfriend of five years in May, and candidly opened up about her heartbreak last month.

She said: “Being cheated on was upsetting, but now’s the perfect time to put my all into Strictly and give that 500 per cent.”

“Self-confidence is something I’ve always struggled with. As an actor, people don’t see that – they think you’re this confident person and you can do anything.”

“I’m hoping Strictly will bring that for me, push me and make me realise I’m capable of things.”

“Vito has taught me so much already. He tells me, ‘It’s a competition with yourself. If you’re tired, fight it, if you’re stressed, fight it.’

I also don’t praise myself enough, I just focus on the wrong. But then he’ll say to me, ‘Yeah, but you just did that…”, Ellie added.

According to reports, Vito has been single since his split from singer Arisa, who he won the Italian version of the dance show with in 2021.