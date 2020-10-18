Home UK Showbiz Strictly Come Dancing fans react as first same sex pairing revealed

Strictly Come Dancing fans react as first same sex pairing revealed

The celebrities and professional dancers were paired up on Saturday night's show

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing fans have reacted as the show’s first same sex pairing was revealed.

On Saturday night, the popular dance show returned to our screens to announce which celebrities and professional dancers would be pairing up.

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams was previously announced to take part in the series’ first ever same sex pairing, and was teamed with dancer Katya Jones at the pre-launch show.

Sharing her excitement at her pairing, Nicola wrote: “I’m so happy and excited to finally announce my partner @mrs_katjones.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m so happy and excited to finally announce my partner @mrs_katjones I couldn’t have been paired with a better partner than a fellow champion in her own right and I can’t wait to see what creative dance routines Katya comes up with. Are you ready for the first dance!? 😉

A post shared by Nicola Adams (@nicolaadamsobe) on

“I couldn’t have been paired with a better partner than a fellow champion in her own right and I can’t wait to see what creative dance routines Katya comes up with.

“Are you ready for the first dance!? 😉” she added.

Sharing their excitement at Strictly’s history-making decision, fans took to Twitter to praise the show.

One fan wrote: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones making history together. What a power partnership this is going to be! #Strictly”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on October 24.

Here is the full list of the 2020 pairings:

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

View this post on Instagram

Take a bow @quentyquestions and @johannesradebe, you're our first #Strictly 2020 couple! 🎉

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

View this post on Instagram

Name a more iconic duo than @the_bill_bailey and @OtiMabuse, we'll wait… #Strictly

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

 

HRVY and Janette Manrara

View this post on Instagram

Hooray for @HRVY and @jmanrara! Ready to make moves on #Strictly 2020. ✨

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke

View this post on Instagram

"It's a match made in heaven." Jacqui and @mrantondubeke are your next #Strictly pairing!

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now that’s a reaction! 🙌 Are you screaming at home for @claraamfo and @AljazSkorjanec’s pairing? #Strictly

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

View this post on Instagram

The secret's out… @jasonbell33 and @lubamushtuk will be tackling #Strictly together! 💪

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

View this post on Instagram

Our first ever Celtic couple are Ready, Roger! It's @jj.chalmers and @amy_dowden 🎉 #Strictly

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

View this post on Instagram

Team A-Maise-G already look amazing together! Who can't wait to see @maisiesmithofficial and @gorkamarquez on the dancefloor? 😍 #Strictly

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Max George and Dianne Buswell

View this post on Instagram

He asked for an Aussie redhead and we delivered! @maxgeorge and @diannebuswell are your final #Strictly 2020 pairing.

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

View this post on Instagram

Yes @ranvirtv, dreams do come true (in the form of @pernicegiovann1!). Now it's time to staaaart dancing! #Strictly

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

View this post on Instagram

We don't know who was more excited about meeting their new dance partner, @nicolaadamsobe or @mrs_katjones! 😄 #Strictly

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR