The celebrities and professional dancers were paired up on Saturday night's show

Strictly Come Dancing fans react as first same sex pairing revealed

Strictly Come Dancing fans have reacted as the show’s first same sex pairing was revealed.

On Saturday night, the popular dance show returned to our screens to announce which celebrities and professional dancers would be pairing up.

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams was previously announced to take part in the series’ first ever same sex pairing, and was teamed with dancer Katya Jones at the pre-launch show.

Sharing her excitement at her pairing, Nicola wrote: “I’m so happy and excited to finally announce my partner @mrs_katjones.”

“I couldn’t have been paired with a better partner than a fellow champion in her own right and I can’t wait to see what creative dance routines Katya comes up with.

“Are you ready for the first dance!? 😉” she added.

Sharing their excitement at Strictly’s history-making decision, fans took to Twitter to praise the show.

One fan wrote: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones making history together. What a power partnership this is going to be! #Strictly”.

anyone else feel the serotonin rushing into their veins? #strictly pic.twitter.com/UauV9APsEo — Michael Chakraverty (@mschakraverty) October 17, 2020

i can’t even explain how much it means to me to see nicola and katya paired together. i genuinely teared up when they were together on screen. thank you so much to both of you #Strictly pic.twitter.com/8eqYUsPoha — ava🎃STREAM BETTER (@fearIessxshe) October 17, 2020

I’m so excited about Nicola and @KatyaVirshilas People might be stuffy about it but you walk into any dance school in the country it’s full of little girls dancing with little girls due to boys not being encouraged to dance.

This is going to validate so many kids ❤️ #strictly — Vicky Whelan (@vixfrets) October 17, 2020

Not sure what i love more! Watching Katya and Nicole together or knowing that all the homophobes across the country are screaming into the void of nobody caring! 😃 #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly #Strictly2020 pic.twitter.com/Bo6wvfOstw — Kem (@Kemtuckey) October 17, 2020

The first ever same sex pairing on #Strictly and I coudent be any happier. 2 incredibly strong woman who have a passion for their professions. Nicola 's determination will show no bounds. This couple will be one to watch I can feel it @NicolaAdamsOBE @Mrs_katjones #Strictly https://t.co/WiRMPaqxcb — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) October 17, 2020

Good luck Nicola Nicola well done for raising awareness of LGBTQ and being the first woman to be part of a same sex partnership on #Strictly You are so inspirational for doing this and it's so refreshing to see a woman dance with a https://t.co/s6CjuVCZf7 are both powerful woman https://t.co/KEtODyZy1W — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) October 17, 2020

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones making history together. What a power partnership this is going to be! #Strictly — Emily 🍂 (@EmilyAmy_) October 17, 2020

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on October 24.

Here is the full list of the 2020 pairings:

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

HRVY and Janette Manrara

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

Max George and Dianne Buswell

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones