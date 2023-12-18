Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced that THIS professional dancer ‘is to QUIT’ the show

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced that a popular professional dancer “is to quit” the show.

The BBC show’s final was held on Saturday night and saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola take home the Glitterball trophy.

The pair won the majority of the public votes, beating Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin, and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

Viewers have now taken to their social media accounts and commented on Gorka Marquez’s future on the show, after he after he and Nikita Kanda became the second pairing to leave the competition this year.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “I can see Gorka leaving.”

Another said: “Anyone else have a feeling that Gorka will call it a day after this series if he’s out early doors with Nikita?”

A third said: “I was quite surprised he came back this year after he seemed so devastated not to win in 2022, but I’ll be really gutted if he does leave as I see him as one of the best pro dancers and choreo.”

The Spanish dancer has been a professional on the show since 2016.

He and wife, Gemma Atkinson recently welcomed their second child together back in July.

The couple met on the dance show back in 2017.