Strictly Come Dancing bosses looking at these social media stars for new series

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are now looking at younger social media stars for their next season.

BBC bosses have already been looking to line up celebrities for the next series, and have been looking at different options for making the show work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers had suggested stars and their dance partners quarantine together, meaning they will have to spend weeks and even months away from their families and other halves.

Sources have now revealed that Strictly bosses are looking at social media stars including Zoe Sugg (aka Zoella) and Mrs Hinch, who are both 30 and TikTok star Holly H, who is 23.

According to The Sunday Mirror, bosses are keen to sign Holly in particular, who has over 16 million followers.

“Holly H, Mrs Hinch and Zoella are very much on the bookers’ radar,” sources revealed.

“Most of Strictly’s older viewers will not know what Tik Tok is but it is becoming such a big platform they think it will be a perfect way of attracting young fans to the show.”

It comes after reports that producers are trying to avoid casting older celebrities this year as they are at more risk of “serious illness” if they catch coronavirus.

Other stars rumoured to be in talks for Strictly this year include Maya Jama, Michelle Keegan and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepard.

