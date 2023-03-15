Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford FINALLY confirm their romance

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford have finally confirmed their romance.

The radio DJ and the singer were first linked last October, after they were spotted cosying up to each other outside the Pride of Britain Awards.

The couple confirmed their relationship in a sweet TikTok video shared on Tuesday.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote: “Strictly strikes again 🥰”

Another wrote: “You two are the absolute cutest 🥹 so happy for you both <3”

A third fan commented: “hard launch.”

Molly and Tyler grew close after appear on BBC’s Strictly last year.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Everyone on the show is talking about how flirty the pair are. They’re both young and single and have really hit it off and so it feels like romance is on the cards.”

“They always seem to be smiling and having a laugh. Tyler is well known on set for his banter and friendly nature and has definitely impressed Molly with his sense of humour.”