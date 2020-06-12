Stormzy pledges £10 million to black British charities

The rapper wants to support those engaged in the fight for racial equality and social justice

Stormzy has announced that he will donate £10 million over the next 10 years to black charities in the UK.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the 26-year-old said his pledge is the beginning of a “lifetime commitment” from him and his company #Merky.

In a statement, Stormzy confirmed the money will help “organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.”

“The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life – simply due to the colour of our skin,” the statement read.

“I’m lucky enough to be in the position I’m in and I’ve heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying ‘If the country’s so racist how have you become a success?!’ and I reject that with this: I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard.”

“There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born.”

“Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it,” he added.

The news comes after the grime rapper attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London last weekend.