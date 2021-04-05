Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans expecting first child with wife Kerry-Lucy

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans is expecting his first child with his wife Kerry-Lucy.

The couple tied the knot in 2012, and suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage back in 2018.

Sharing the news with OK! Magazine, Lee admitted: “We’re scared as much as we’re excited. We’ve wanted a baby for so long.”

The father-to-be revealed how he told his Steps co-stars Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins the exciting news that he was expecting a baby boy.

The singer explained: “We had a [Zoom] meeting about our year ahead and we were going through what we’d be doing in August and September and so on, and I said, ‘I might be quite busy in August,’ and I held up our first scan picture to the camera and said, ‘I want you to meet someone.’”

“I filmed their reaction. They were fantastic. They cried, they cheered! H [Ian Watkins] said, ‘Willies are best!’”

