Stephen Bear re-bailed by police following revenge porn arrest

The reality star was arrested last month over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of his ex Georgia Harrison

Stephen Bear has been re-bailed by police, following his arrest last month.

The Ex On The Beach star was detained by police at Heathrow Airport on January 15th, over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of his ex Georgia Harrison last year.

The 31-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai, was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer.

Bear, who has denied the accusations, spent the night in a cell – but was released on bail until February 10th.

The reality star answered bail at Harlow Police Station this morning, but his bail was extended until March 3.

An Essex Police spokesman told The Sun: “A 31-year-old man from Loughton, who was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer, has been re-bailed until 3 March.”

His arrest came just weeks after Love Island star Georgia broke down in tears on social media, as she claimed Bear had secretly filmed them having sex, and had shown the video to friends.

At the time, the 31-year-old fiercely denied her allegations.