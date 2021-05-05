Stephen Bear re-bailed by police following Georgia Harrison revenge porn claims

The Ex on the Beach star was arrested back in January over the allegations

Stephen Bear has been re-bailed by police, following this revenge porn arrest.

Back in January, the Ex on the Beach star was detained by police at Heathrow Airport over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of his ex Georgia Harrison last year.

The 31-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai, was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer.

Bear, who has fiercely denied the accusations, spent the night in a cell – but was released on bail until February 10th. The reality star was then re-bailed, and answered bail at Harlow Police Station in Essex today – where his bail was extended again until May 14, according to The Mirror. Bear was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer. Following his arrest in January, Georgia took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself crying. She said at the time: “Nothing about current circumstances feels good, even the wins hurt me so so much because as an empath I just see the best in everyone and want the best for everyone.” In another post, Georgia added: “Just wanna go back to when everything was simple and there wasn’t so much drama.”