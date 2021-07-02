Stephanie Davis tests positive for Covid-19 after being rushed to hospital in ambulance

Stephanie Davis tests positive for Covid-19 after being rushed to hospital in...

Stephanie Davis has tested positive for Covid-19, after being rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old actress shared updates from the hospital on her Instagram Story, and detailed her worrying symptoms.

Wearing an oxygen mask, Stephanie said: “So last night I had a bit of a headache before bed, and my sinuses. I woke up so ill. I had to call an ambulance basically, and I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I feel like I’ve been ran over.”

The actress, who starred in Hollyoaks until 2019, continued: “The worst part is my skin. I can’t touch my skin, it’s killing me. I’m just in so much pain.”

“Oh my god, it’s horrible. And it just, it happened so quick. I basically woke up and couldn’t move.”

“I’ve never had sore skin before, so I thought: ‘Well, this isn’t like a chest infection’. Normally, I suffer with my chest. I feel rotten.”

From her hospital bed, the mother-of-one later updated fans that she had been started on painkillers and was getting some rest.

“They’ve started me on some more fluids and some painkillers and intravenous for the pain… Honestly, my god. I feel like I’ve been ran over,” she said.

“Did anyone else [with Covid-19] have sore skin? I feel like I can’t touch my skin, and my back. My chest feels a bit better after having some nebulisers, but my god!”