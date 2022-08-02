Steal Her Style: Love Island star Liberty Poole stuns in blue two-piece at the #GossCountdown Show

Liberty Poole stepped out in serious style at the #GossCountdown Show in Dublin on Monday night.

Goss.ie hosted a special live stream event, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, to count down to the final episode of Love Island 2022.

The event took place at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Liberty, who shot to fame on Love Island last year, stepped out in a gorgeous blue two-piece for the occasion.

The former Nandos waitress took to Instagram to share photos of her OOTN, captioning the post: “Love Island Final with @goss.ie 💗🌴”

Lib’s close pal and fellow Love Island star Kaz Kamwi commented: “How lush are youuuuuu😍😍”, while Irish Casa Amor star Kaila Troy wrote: “This hair length and style looks best 😍😍😍”

A fan commented: “Love your hair and outfit Liberty💙💙💙💙”, and another penned: “This is my fav look 😍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty (@libertypoolex)

Want to steal Liberty’s style?

The reality star’s cute crop top and skirt set is from SHEIN, and you can buy it for just €11 here.

Watch our full exclusive interview with Liberty, as well as our chats with Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, and some of this year’s Casa Amor stars below: