Steal Her Style: Love Island star Kaz Kamwi turns heads in neon

The fashion blogger is one of our style inspos this summer

The new season of Love Island premiered on Monday night, promising another summer filled with love, drama and fashion inspiration.

Islander Kaz Kamwi, a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex, is already a fan favourite – and viewers have been loving her looks so far.

The reality star stepped out in a stunning neon skirt with a white halter neck top ahead of tonight’s dramatic recoupling, and we’ve found similar pieces to brighten up your summer wardrobe.

Boohoo.com have just launched their Summer Sale with up to 70% off everything.

Their Halter Cross Front Crop Top is currently on sale for €7.20, and is available to purchase here.

The neon green Textured Slinky Mini Skirt is also on sale for €7.20 here.

The popular retailer are offering free standard delivery to Irish customers until June 30 with the code DELIVERFREE (*Cannot be used in conjunction with any other code).

PrettyLittleThing are also offering up to 70% off everything right now.

Their satin underbust halterneck crop top is 100% our type on paper, and is on sale for €25 here.

The slinky lime ruched skirt is available for €12 here.

This figure-hugging neon mini-skirt will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe, and it is on sale for €11.85 here.

The crop top with wrap halter neck is on sale for €9.99 here.

Some pieces in this article may contain affiliated links.