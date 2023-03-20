Ad
Steal Her Style: Love Island 2023 winner Sanam wows in red maxi dress for the reunion special

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan reunited with their Love Island co-stars on Sunday night for 2023 reunion special.

The couple, who won the winter series of the dating show last Monday, joined host Maya Jama in London to discuss their time on the show and life outside of the villa.

Sanam stepped out in a gorgeous red maxi dress for the occasion, and fans loved her look.

One fan commented on her Instagram post: “You look stunning Sanam X”

Another wrote: “You literally are a real life disney princess 🥰👸🏻”

Want to steal Sanam’s style? The gorgeous dress is from Oh Polly, and you can buy it for €93.95 here.

Love Island: The Reunion airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

