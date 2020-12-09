Steal Her Style: Holly Willoughby stuns in another festive outfit on This Morning

The TV presenter has been nailing her looks in the run up to Christmas

Steal Her Style: Holly Willoughby stuns in another festive outfit on This...

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in another festive outfit on This Morning today.

The TV presenter showed off her colourful sequin dress on Instagram, ahead of hosting Wednesday’s show alongside Phillip Schofield.

The 39-year-old captioned the post: “Glitter galore and then add more! #hollyjollychristmas.”

Holly picked up the dress from luxury brand Needle & Thread, but it doesn’t come cheap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

On their official website, the midi dress retails at a whopping €630.

However, you can opt for a mini version of the dress either for €520.

Boosting the price of her get-up, Holly paired the dress with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi heels – which you can get here for €560.