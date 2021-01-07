Stacey Solomon unveils front cover of her much-anticipated new book

Stacey Solomon has unveiled the front cover of her much-anticipated new book, Tap To Tidy.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three admitted she was “so nervous” to share the news with her 3.9million followers.

Posting a photo of herself holding the book, Stacey wrote: “Honestly I’ve Never been so nervous 😭.”

“Thanks to your kindness, support, love and encouragement, I was given the chance to write a book and I said yes.”

“And yesterday this came through the door and my stomach has been doing summersaults ever since.”

“I can hand on my heart say I’ve thought so much for so long about every word, drawing, diagram, craft, snack, tap to tidy and playlist in it, from cover to cover. It’s taken over my life for the last year.”

The book was inspired by Stacey’s Tap To Tidy trend on Instagram, where she would post before and after photos while cleaning her house.

Stacey continued: “You all told me to go for it and so I did… I just hope it’s everything you thought it would be and I really hope I do you proud. Because the truth is if it wasn’t for you I would never have had the confidence to even do it.”

“And I am so grateful for you all I can’t even begin to put it into words. So here we go 😭 I’m so nervous it’s a joke 😂🙏🏼 This is for you. Love you to the moon and back.”

Stacey’s new book, set for release on March 4th, will share her Tap To Tidy “method, hacks, recipes and crafting make-ups all in one place.”

Tap To Tidy will also shine a light on her “favourite small businesses across home, kids, clothing, jewellery, food and crafts,” and it will feature a QR code to download a playlist of all of her favourite songs to craft to.

The news comes after the Loose Women star trademarked the term ‘Tap To Tidy’ last year, sparking rumours she’s set to launch her own range of cleaning products.