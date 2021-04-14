Stacey Solomon tells fans how they can achieve her freshly dyed auburn hair

Fans have been wondering what shade she uses

Stacey Solomon has told fans how they can achieve her freshly dyed auburn hair.

After hairdressers in the UK recently reopened, the 31-year-old got her hair dyed a vibrant auburn shade for a photoshoot with In The Style.

The mother-of-three was shooting looks for her upcoming collection with the fashion brand, which is set to launch on April 27.

After Stacey debuted her hair transformation, fans asked the Loose Women star to share her exact hair colour and the brand she uses.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Stacey revealed: “This colour is a mix of Wella 8-43 with 0-43 and 9-3.”

“My beautiful hairdresser @peneloperyanbeauty did it and knows the exact mixes and stuff she’s amazing.”