Stacey Solomon ‘so excited’ for first Christmas in new home as she shows off decorations

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s “so excited” for her first Christmas at Pickle Cottage.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a sweet snap of her family posing at their front door, which has been decorated with a huge Christmas tree arch.

The 32-year-old, who always goes all out with her decorations, also got a wooden sleigh for their front porch, and a reindeer statue – which her son Rex sat on in the photo.

The Loose Women star and her fiancé Joe Swash moved into their £1.2million “forever home” back in March, and the couple have already made amazing memories there.

Since moving in, Stacey and Joe have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Rose, who was born in their bedroom.

Stacey captioned the post: “Our first Christmas door at pickle cottage and Rose’s first Front door (outside my tummy) 🥲 Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our coats 😂.”

“So excited and a little bit emotional about our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage…”

“Let the festive adventures begin pickles 🥺 Happy Saturday everyone 🖤 Lots of love from all of us 🥲,” she added.

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged last Christmas, are parents to a son named Rex, who was born in May 2019, and daughter Rose, who was born in October 2021.

The former X Factor star is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares a 13-year-old son named Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

