Stacey Solomon shows off dramatic new look after dying her hair

Stacey Solomon has shown off her dramatic new look, after dying her hair red.

The mother-of-three got her hair done for the first time in months on Thursday, and decided to go for a big change.

Sharing a photo of the finished result on Instagram, Stacey admitted she was “feeling pretty”.

The Loose Women star continued: “I feel like I sound really big headed saying that but it doesn’t happen often these days so I’m making the most of it while the feeling is here.”

“I felt like I needed a hair change after months of hardly washing it and growing my greys. As you know I love autumn so I thought why not go autumny (I know this is not a word but how else do I describe it?),” she wrote, alongside a laughing emoji.

“I really love it… what do you think? If I’m honest As I’m writing this caption I’m actually so nervous to even upload this picture because i don’t post many pictures of just me. It makes me feel silly for some reason.”

“But hey ho, I’m going to hit the post button and get a grip. I hope you’re all ok. Happy Thursday, love you all to the moon and back.”

After receiving kind messages about her new hair, Stacey wrote in the comment section: “The comments on here are so bloody lovely. I love you all so much.”

“You have no idea how uplifting you are. Best insta family anyone could wish for,” she added.