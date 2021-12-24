Stacey Solomon shares sweet video of her son Rex meeting Santa

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet video of the moment her son Rex met Santa.

The Loose Women panelist and her two-year-old son decorated a grotto in their garden in Pickle Cottage, where Father Christmas stopped by and visited on Thursday evening.

Sharing a video of the exciting visit to Instagram, Stacey wrote: “💫 𝑅𝑒𝑥 𝑀𝑎𝑦 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑁𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝐵𝑒 𝑇𝑜𝑜 𝐺𝑟𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑈𝑝 𝑇𝑜 𝑆𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑐ℎ 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑘𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝐴𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑚𝑎𝑠 💫 After Rose was born Rex and me started a little project. So for a moment every day it was just us.”

“We wanted to make a little grotto out of the shed for Santa to come and visit. We’ve been checking it every day this week to see if he was there and Today he finally came 🤩.”

“And it was the best evening ever 🥲 I have never seen Rex so excited and my heart will never be the same again 😂💫 I love you Rexy so much I’ve had the most fun making our grotto. I know I’ve had another little pickle to look after too and you’ve just been such an amazing big brother.”

“I can’t wait to watch this back with you over and over forever and ever. We love you to the moon and back darling boy 🖤 My DIY partner in crime. Always 🖤 (Daddy was gutted he missed all the excitement 😂😉),” she added.

Stacey’s close pal and cleaning guru Mrs. Hinch commented on the clip: “my heart ❤️ 🥺😭 how magical! Love you all xxx”

A follower wrote: “You should make the John Lewis Christmas advert, that’s brought a tear to my eye 😍❤️”

Another penned: “Well this is EXACTLY the kind of wholesome content I needed to see right now. Thank you for sharing such precious moments with us. May all your Christmas wishes come true. Love to you all. ❤️”

Speaking about her Christmas plans on the Loose Women Christmas Eve special, Stacey said: “This is such an exciting time for Rex. He’s two-and-a-half and it’s the first Christmas he’s had where he’s like ‘Wow.’”

“The older boys are excited for him as well. It’s so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it’s just nice to be in the house.”

Her fiancé Joe Swash added: “It’s our first Christmas in our new house, it’s the first Christmas with our new baby, and it’s the first Christmas we’re going to be as one big unit. We’re going to have a really lovely, lovely time.”

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th.

The couple welcomed their son Rex on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Joe proposed to Stacey on Christmas Eve last year, and the couple are hoping to get married in July 2022.