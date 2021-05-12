Stacey Solomon shares snaps of son Rex’s incredible new bedroom

The 31-year-old is renovating her new home Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has shared snaps of her son Rex’s incredible new bedroom.

The Loose Women star moved into a £1.2million house in Essex last month, named Pickle Cottage, with her fiancé Joe Swash and their children.

The former X Factor star has been showing off her home renovations with her 4.4million Instagram followers, and her most recent project was her son Rex’s bedroom.

Sharing photo’s of her youngest son in his newly decorated room, Stacey wrote: “Rex’s Room 🐼 – 𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑒 ✔️ FINALLY…”

“I’m so proud of this little room. I hope you make so many memories and happy thoughts in here pickle. You and all of your favourite pandas 🐼🥺.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“Rex and me have worked so hard in here to try and make him a special space and we are so so proud of it!”

“It’s the first bedroom we could complete because it didn’t need any building, electrics or wardrobes fitted so we just painted and jazzed up what was in there already…”

“I love it so so much and I can not wait to watch you grow up in here little one, just not too quickly please 🥺,” she added.

Stacey’s friend Sophie Hinchliffe commented on the post: “Aww I just love it!!! Such a beautiful room for a beautiful pickle 🐼🖤🤍 xxx”.