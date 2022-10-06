Stacey Solomon shares snaps from ‘magical’ birthday trip to Disneyland

Stacey Solomon has shared snaps from her “magical” birthday trip to Disneyland.

The Loose Women panellist turned 33 on October 4, and her daughter Rose celebrated her first birthday on the same date.

To mark the special occasion, the former X Factor star headed to Disneyland with her husband Joe Swash, their two children Rex and Rose, and Stacey’s older children from previous relationships Zachary and Leighton.

Stacey took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from the trip, and wrote: “Rose’s 1st Birthday & Mummy’s 33rd Birthday 🥹”

“What an honour I get to share my birthday with you Rose, my daughter 😭. Having the most magical birthday with you, daddy and your big brothers in my favourite place ever 🥲And after today I think it might be yours too 😩”

“Apologies in advance for the Disney spam 😂 But I’m so grateful to be here and fully in my element! Thank you for all of your lovely birthday messages to Rose & Me 🥹 THEYRE so so amazing and All of your stories and messages 🖤 Love you all 🖤”

“P.S – *Disclaimer* Joe managed to get the only other 3 people in the park for the 8am breakfast in this first photo with us so I’ve used some dodgy retouch skills to try & blur them out bless ‘em 😂 in case you’re wondering why the floor is wobbly 😂”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison commented on the post: “I can’t cope with the cuteness!!! Happy birthday lovely girlies 😍”

Sophie Hinchliffe, who is best known by her social media handle Mrs. Hinch, wrote: “Love you all so much ❤️ I hope you’ve all had the most magical time together ❤️xxx”

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with Rose.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home Pickle Cottage wedding in July.

The newlyweds are parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019 – and a daughter called Rose – who was born on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.