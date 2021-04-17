Stacey Solomon shares incredible before-and-after snaps of bathroom transformation

The 31-year-old is currently renovating her new home

Stacey Solomon has shared some incredible before-and-after snaps of her bathroom transformation.

The Loose Women star moved into a £1.2million house in Essex last month, and has been busy renovating parts of her new home.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mum-of-three told fans that she had finally finished the downstairs bathroom, and shared the stunning transformation on her story.

Stacey painted the walls blue, and installed white panelling on the walls.

The blue and white is complimented by pale grey wood on the floor, and the gold on the toilet and sink.

The 31-year-old decorated the rooms with some pampas grass, candles, and some dried flowers she put in white frames.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: “It’s far from perfect. I still have some filing, sealing and paint touch ups to do after its settled. So it’s not completely finished but…”

The former X Factor star then shared a ‘before’ video of the bathroom, which had a bright red carpet and cream paint on the walls.

Stacey told fans: “Knowing that this is how it started, I’m so proud of how far it’s come…”

The mum-of-three then posted a photo of her finished “Blue Loo” on her Instagram feed, alongside the caption: “I finally did it. It’s far from perfect and I still have some filling, corking and re painting & a sink pipe to put back on 😂 but I just love it.”

“I thought I’d start in here one because it was this least overwhelming but mostly because the toilet is my favourite place to hide in 😂 I know this is such a geeky picture but I’m so proud of it…”

“My dad helped me with some cutting and the taps but other than that I have worked so hard on this little toilet and I can’t wait to pretend to do really long poos in here just to get some me time.”

She added: “I hope you’re all ok tonight. Love you all P.S Joe had to try and take this picture and it’s the most awkward space and he was not impressed by how long it took 😂😂.”

