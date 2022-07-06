Stacey Solomon shares hilarious snaps as she jets off on hen do ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared hilarious snaps on route to her hen do.

The Loose Women panellist, who will marry Joe Swash later this month, headed to the airport earlier today with a group of friends for a gals trip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories before the flight, the former X Factor star shared a photo of her holding her passport in front of her newly-decorated “Mr & Mrs” themed door.

She donned a neat, french-tipped manicure, and her suitably-white luggage and headphones can be seen in the back of the aesthetic picture.

She captioned the Instagram Story: “😬🙈 GOOD MORNING and just like that, I left for my hen 😭.”

A number of hours later, Stacey shared a reel that began with her bridal party as they hilariously danced around in front of departures wearing masks of her future hubby’s face.

She wrote: “So here are my sisters & best friends and thanks to them this is how I had to travel to our hen destination 😂.”

“Apparently i talk about my pickles so much (even wanted to bring them on my hen) so my hen costume was a giant pickle 😂 It was boiling. And not inconspicuous in any way 😂.”

Stacey’s bridal party had her wear a huge pickle costume, complete with a veil.

The mom-of-four famously calls each of her children by the pet name “pickle,” and even dubbed her and Joe’s new home “Pickle Cottage.”

The reel showed the I’m A Celeb winner wander around the airport in the hilarious costume.

She captioned the second half of the video: “I can’t tell you how many beautiful brides we passed on our way through off on their hen do’s in diamanté tiaras and white dresses. And I was being patted down in security in a big green pickle outfit 😂😂😂. Love you girls 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｔｈｅ Ｌａｂｅｌ Ｌａｄｙ (@label.lady.1)

Stacey’s sister Jemma, who is also her Maid of Honour, clarified the hilarious costumes.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “HAPPY HEN DO to our favourite Pickle! It wouldn’t be a hen do without dressing the bride up, would it 🤣.”

“As Maid of Honour, I thought it was my Duty to make sure she was dressed up in the most amazing outfit of all time 😂😂. I hope our bride is ready! MoH duties officially start now! 😍😍😍😍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.