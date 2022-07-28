Stacey Solomon shares first official photos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon has shared the first official photos from her wedding day.

The Loose Women panelist married Joe Swash in the garden of their home in Pickle Cottage over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday to share snaps of her and Joe on their big day, taken by Chelsea White, Stacey wrote: “🕊Forever 🕊 Me and My Husband 😭 I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream 🥲”

“The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end. We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you. 🥲”

The former X Factor star has asked media outlets using her wedding photos to make a donation to a charity that supports bereaved children, as Joe lost his father at the age of 11.

She explained: “These memories are so special to us and it would mean the absolute world to us if they made a difference to children growing up with the loss and heartache that my father and my husband did. Thank you for respecting our wishes 🖤 lots of love Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash 😭” Goss.ie has made a donation to Winston’s Wish on behalf of Stacey and Joe.

Joe and Stacey first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The couple’s Pickle Cottage wedding is not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie the knot at a later date.

The newly weds are parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.