Stacey Solomon shares emotional update after son Rex spent the night in hospital

Her 2-year-old fell and injured himself on Sunday

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional update on her son Rex, after he spent the night in hospital.

The 31-year-old took her 2-year-old to A&E on Sunday night after he fell in the garden and hurt his lip.

After getting butterfly stitches on the cut, Rex had to return to the hospital for an overnight stay to get proper stitches put in.

Updating her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old wrote: “He’s gone in. Thinking of all the mummys and daddys and carers and extremely brave pickles who have to do this all of the time.”

“It’s not nice at all. You’re amazing, honestly you really are. Can’t wait to see you soon bubba…”

Explaining how the injury happened, Stacey said on Monday: “We had a nightmare yesterday. Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, ‘Up you get!’ And then we looked and it was not an ‘up you get’ situation.

“He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had to get butterfly stitches put on. I’m going to go back today and get proper stitches put on because it’s in a really awkward place.”

“But he was so good, he didn’t make a sound he was just like, ‘Yeah fix it’ to the doctor. He was so good. Joe [Swash] on the other hand… He had to leave the room!”

“But yeah that’s why I’ve been so quiet, everything is fine and yeah, I hope you’re all okay.”

Stacey and her fiancé Joe welcomed Rex on May 23, 2019.

The couple are currently expecting their second child together, and shared the exciting news with a sweet Instagram post last week.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe is the father of Harry – who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and have decided to postpone their wedding day until after the birth of their new baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)