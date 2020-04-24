Stacey Solomon shares emotional tribute to Joe Swash

This is so sweet!

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional tribute to Joe Swash.

The couple enjoyed a romantic date night in their garden on Thursday, and Stacey cooked them a meal of steak and chips.

Stacey then took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute to the former Eastenders star.

“When I met you I found me,” she started the post.

“I love being silly with you. My S Club loving, dishwasher shoving man. My love, my life, my Hoe 😂 To the moon and back @realjoeswashy.”

The former X Factor contestant continued to wish her followers well during this difficult time.

“Hope you’re all ok today,” she wrote.

“No matter what has happened this week, never forget, you are enough…. We will be out the front soon Clapping for our carers at 8 as always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Mar 9, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

“We love you, and can’t thank you enough,” she added.

The couple share a baby son named Rex, and Stacey is also mum to 11-year-old Zachary, and seven-year-old Leighton.

Meanwhile, Joe is also dad to 12-year-old Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.