Stacey Solomon reveals the stunning location of her wedding to Joe Swash ahead of their big day

Stacey Solomon has revealed the stunning location of her wedding to Joe Swash, ahead of their big day.

The couple will tie the knot at their home, which they call Pickle Cottage, in Essex at the end of July.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a video from the grounds of their house, and said: “Good morning from the wild woods.”

“We’ve been letting the woods grow free ahead of our wedding and it just gets more & more beautiful every day.”

In the next post, Stacey added: “8 weeks to go the wild woods.”

“I can’t wait to walk through here with the boys & Rose and meet Joe in my wedding dress cringggggeee I know but these woods just give me goosebumps.”

Last month, Stacey told fans that she had said “yes to the dress” as she shared photos from her bridal fitting.

Stacey wrote: “Today I Choose My Wedding Dress. And I never want to forget this feeling…”

“I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason… I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know! I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER.”

“I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don’t they?”

“I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a ‘thing’ of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest ‘thing’ ever. My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today.”

“And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever,” Stacey added.

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015 and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

The couple were planning to wed last July but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.