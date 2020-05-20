The mother-of-three has opened up to her followers

Stacey Solomon reveals the REAL reason why she never drinks alcohol

Stacey Solomon has revealed the real reason why she never drinks alcohol.

The 30-year-old opened up to her followers on Instagram, as she enjoyed a Diet Coke from a wine glass in the sun.

“Loads of you have messaged me asking why I don’t ever drink alcohol…,” she said.

“I think most of it tastes like nail varnish remover. I have got nothing against it. If you enjoy it, drink for your life,” she laughed, before adding, “No! Drink responsibly.”

The Loose Women star previously admitted that she decided to quit booze after she had too much to drink on her first date with Joe Swash.

“When I got to Joe’s apartment I was still extremely nervous and couldn’t relax. So, I poured myself another glass of wine.”

“And another. And another, until the bottle was gone – in the hope my nerves would be too,” she wrote in her Fabulous column back in 2018.

“But the nerves didn’t go. At this point, my anxiety kicked it as I realised I was no longer in control,” she added.

