Stacey Solomon reveals the one rule she had for guests on her wedding day

Stacey Solomon has revealed the one rule she had for guests on her wedding day.

The Loose Women panelist married Joe Swash in the garden of their home in Essex last Sunday.

The 32-year-old didn’t share photos from their big day until Thursday, but Stacey has promised to share more snaps once she gets them from her photographer.

In a post shared on Instagram days after their wedding, Stacey told fans she didn’t allow any phones on the day so everyone could live in the moment.

She wrote: “I honestly can not wait to get more pictures back and our videos.”

“There were no phones or anything on the day so that we could really breath and live in each precious moment.”

The mother-of-four continued: “Every second of the day was so special & I can’t

wait to share with you so many moments I’m so excited to re live.”

“Walking down the aisle. Our first dance. The speeches our boys made. Cutting the cake, just everything. Even the wait for it all makes it so exciting for us.”

In another post, Stacey told fans: “Going to stay in this little bubble as long as possible. I just don’t want it to he over. Sweet dreams everyone.”

“Thank you for you kind, special messages. Here’s To Forever.”

Joe and Stacey first started dating back in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The couple’s Pickle Cottage wedding is not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie the knot at a later date.

The newlyweds are parents to a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019, and a daughter named Rose – who was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.